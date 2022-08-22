Toronto police seek to identify 2 men, woman wanted in connection with 2 armed carjackings

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman and two men wanted in connection with two carjackings in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Friday, officers received a report of a person with a gun in the Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police said a 35-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot when three suspects asked him if he had any booster cables that they could borrow.

Officers said the victim did not have the cables, but offered to drive the suspects to a nearby location.

According to police, they got into his vehicle.

That is when one of the suspects allegedly produced a handgun and demanded the keys from the victim.

“The victim go out of his vehicle and fled the area with his vehicle keys,” a news release read.

Police said the three suspects then fled the area on foot.

According to police, a short time later, officers received a report of a robbery at “nearby location.”

Officers said a 27-year-old man stopped his vehicle in a parking lot and a woman got into the front seat for a pre-arranged meeting.

Police said the man drove the woman to a nearby location where two men got into the back of the vehicle.

Officers said one of the men allegedly produced a handgun and demanded the keys.

“The victim complied, turned over his keys and got out of the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the three suspects fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is a grey 2019 Honda Civic with an Ontario licence plate CCXA967.

Police are now searching for two men around 20 years of age.

Investigators are also searching for a woman around 20 years of age, standing five-feet-six-inches tall, with a thin build and dark brown braided hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).