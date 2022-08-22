Kingston, Ont. slate of mayoral candidates set

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a four-way race for mayor’s seat around the horseshoe at city hall in Kingston, Ont. in the upcoming municipal election.

Incumbent Bryan Paterson, along with Tina Fraser, Skyler McArthur-O’Blenes and Ivan Stoiljkovic are all gunning for the spot.

Paterson is running for a third consecutive term after being first elected in 2014 and then re-elected in 2018.

Paterson says that in the face of a variety of issues including homelessness, housing, mental health and more, his experience makes him a good candidate.

“I have a track record of getting things done,” said Paterson. “This is that moment where you need someone that is able to bring people together, whether it’s around the council table or across the community to be able work together on solutions that will help people.”

Candidate Tina Fraser works in digital marketing and says she’s running on a platform of helping Kingston residents to come together to ‘hit the reset button’ following the pandemic.

“The basis of the platform is you go to the citizen first. Currently we build developments like what’s available. We’re not really mapping it out to bring the service to the citizen themselves,” said Fraser.

Another top order of business for Turner if elected is furthering reconciliation efforts in Kingston.

Ivan Stoiljkovic, a Kingston transit driver, says his platform is focused on homelessness in the community.

Stoiljkovic says he’s worked with the unhoused community for years, and feels current by-laws need an overhaul.

“I’m sick of watching people suffer, freeze to death, lose their toes, in the winter having to be outside,” Stoiljkovic told Global Kingston. “I think it’s very possible and easy to accomplish, to house these 500 people that are living outside.”

Skyler McArthur-O’Blenes is also a new face in the municipal political scene. He says integrity, listening and an evolving platform are top priorities for him.

McArthur-O’Blenes currently works for the Ontario Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services and is a Queen’s University graduate.

“I have a background in economics. I want to do things in a financially responsible way. I want to find efficiencies so that government will work better for Kingstonians,” he said.

Municipal elections are set to take place Oct. 24.