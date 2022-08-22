International artist’s first Canadian mural in the works in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not finished yet but a mural on a busy corner in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood is already turning heads in Montreal.

Italian-born and internationally renowned artist Agostino Iacurci is about halfway done.

The idea behind the artwork, which is on the side of a public social housing building, was formed by listening to the thoughts of residents.

“I came up with the idea of painting 12 pots that somehow to me bring this message of diversity,” he said. “It’s like a group of pots that cohabit this space.”

Iacurci is well known for monumental wall paintings and installations inspired by their location’s identity. He has art all over the world, from Rome to Las Vegas, Germany and Paris.

This one in Côte-des-Neiges is his first in Canada.

The non-profit organization MU has a mandate to bring murals to public spaces in Montreal and helped bring Iarcuci here.

Its executive director says the mural is part of a transformation the borough is hoping to bring to this street off Cote-des-Neiges Boulevard.

The park next door was recently renovated and the street will soon become pedestrian-only.

“It’s like the top of the sundae, the last embellishment initiative from the city to try and transform this whole area,” said Elizabeth-Ann Doyle, MU’s executive director.

Both the artist and Doyle say the mural will certainly beautify the building but, beyond that, they hope it will create dialogue among residents and give the community a sense of pride.