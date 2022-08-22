Keremeos Creek wildfire still burns out of control, ‘erratic winds’ expected

Send this page to someone via email

The Keremeos Creek wildfire burning 21 kilometers southwest of Penticton continues to burn out of control, fuelled by wind and topography.

BC Wildfire officials said in its most recent update that the fire that’s currently 7,042 hectares got some rain Sunday night but erratic winds are expected Monday afternoon due to thunderstorms developing later in the day.

“In many areas, forest fuels at high elevations are green, and the moisture content is preventing ignition and spread,” BC Wildfire said.

“Dead and fallen trees continue to burn at high elevations on steep slopes.”

While the fire remains stable along the western side of Highway 3A, an additional helicopter pad has been established on the northwest ridge top to expand access to areas where terrain continues to challenge operations.

North of Olalla Creek Road, crews continue to establish a fuel-free hose lay and extinguish hot spots identified on the thermal aerial scans.

There are 198 firefighters assigned to the fire and 10 helicopters are assisting in the efforts.