Manitoba man charged with manslaughter in Oxford House homicide, RCMP say

A man from Bunibonibee Cree Nation is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a homicide investigation by Oxford House RCMP.

Police said they were called Saturday morning around 9:20 a.m. about a man who had been assaulted and taken to the local nursing station.

When officers arrived, the 49-year-old victim had been pronounced dead.

Wilfred Nelson Chubb, 46, was arrested and remanded into custody.

Oxford House RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of major crime and forensic identification services.

