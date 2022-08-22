Menu

Crime

Manitoba man charged with manslaughter in Oxford House homicide, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 2:29 pm
A patch on an RCMP uniform.
A patch on an RCMP uniform. File / Global News

A man from Bunibonibee Cree Nation is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a homicide investigation by Oxford House RCMP.

Police said they were called Saturday morning around 9:20 a.m. about a man who had been assaulted and taken to the local nursing station.

When officers arrived, the 49-year-old victim had been pronounced dead.

Wilfred Nelson Chubb, 46, was arrested and remanded into custody.

Read more: RCMP ask for the public’s help finding homicide suspect in Moose Lake, Man.

Oxford House RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of major crime and forensic identification services.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP seeing rise in violent crime' Manitoba RCMP seeing rise in violent crime
Manitoba RCMP seeing rise in violent crime – Jul 21, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
