Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival returns for 30th year

Send this page to someone via email

Some Roots, some Blues, and a whole lot in between, filled the air in Salmon Arm for the Shuswap’s largest music festival.

“The music is great and we have a wide assortment of different genres, so you can always find something exciting and something new that you weren’t expecting,” said Terry McDiarmid, Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival‘s head supervisor.

The Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival returned to the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds for the first time since 2019 with quite the lineup, boasting the likes of Jan Arden, Tom Cochrane, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Five Alarm Fun and Alex Cuba.

Read more: Festivals and events return to the Okanagan and Shuswap

“The Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival is a destination for fans of music ranging from blues to bluegrass, Celtic to Cuban, and Americana to Afro-beat. The festival is presented by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society, a non-profit charitable organization,” states a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s festival marks its 30th anniversary.

Read more: Kelowna folk musician releases three song EP

“This is shaping up to be a true landmark year for the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues,” states Kevin Tobin in a press release.

Thousands of people poured through the gates of the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21. Now that this year’s festival has concluded, organizers are busy planning next year’s celebration of music.