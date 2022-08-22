Menu

Fire

3-building fire in downtown Vancouver displaces 59 people

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 11:52 am
Vancouver firefighters secure a building on Powell Street, one of three impacted by a fire in downtown Vancouver on Mon. Aug. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Vancouver firefighters secure a building on Powell Street, one of three impacted by a fire in downtown Vancouver on Mon. Aug. 22, 2022. Global News

Fifty-nine people were forced out of their homes after a three-building fire in downtown Vancouver on Monday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, while a firefighter was treated on scene after debris fell on their head, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

Read more: B.C. paramedics union voice concern over lack of ambulance staff

The blaze on Powell Street at Princess Avenue began around 3:30 a.m. and involved three buildings, two of which are single-room occupancy hotels.

Officials provided few details, but said it began outside when some garbage caught fire. Those displaced could be out of their homes for months

Powell Street was closed between Heatley and Jackson streets.

– More to come

