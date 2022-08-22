3-building fire in downtown Vancouver displaces 59 people

Send this page to someone via email

Fifty-nine people were forced out of their homes after a three-building fire in downtown Vancouver on Monday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, while a firefighter was treated on scene after debris fell on their head, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

Our @VanFireRescue crews on scene at a 3rd alarm fire involving 3 buildings on Powell St/Princess Avenue. pic.twitter.com/66su7SuCgx — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) August 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The blaze on Powell Street at Princess Avenue began around 3:30 a.m. and involved three buildings, two of which are single-room occupancy hotels.

Officials provided few details, but said it began outside when some garbage caught fire. Those displaced could be out of their homes for months

Powell Street was closed between Heatley and Jackson streets.

– More to come