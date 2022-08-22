Saskatoon police searching for missing 7-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing seven-year-old boy.

According to SPS, Echo Oatchees was last seen at 8 p.m. on Sunday leaving a home in the 200 block of Avenue O south.

Oatchees was supposedly playing with friends but did not come home.

The boy is described as 60 pounds in weight with a slim build, shaggy dark brown hair, brown eyes and a missing left arm from the elbow down.

Echo Oatchees was last seen at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Anyone who knows where Oatchees is is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or, in an emergency, 911.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.