Saskatoon police searching for missing 7-year-old boy

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing seven-year-old boy.
According to SPS, Echo Oatchees was last seen at 8 p.m. on Sunday leaving a home in the 200 block of Avenue O south.
Oatchees was supposedly playing with friends but did not come home.
The boy is described as 60 pounds in weight with a slim build, shaggy dark brown hair, brown eyes and a missing left arm from the elbow down.
Anyone who knows where Oatchees is is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or, in an emergency, 911.
Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
