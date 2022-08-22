Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police searching for missing 7-year-old boy

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 10:58 am
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Anyone who knows where the boy is is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or, in an emergency, 911. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing seven-year-old boy.

According to SPS, Echo Oatchees was last seen at 8 p.m. on Sunday leaving a home in the 200 block of Avenue O south.

Read more: Saskatoon Police Service hopes to expand victim services unit to meet community demand

Oatchees was supposedly playing with friends but did not come home.

The boy is described as 60 pounds in weight with a slim build, shaggy dark brown hair, brown eyes and a missing left arm from the elbow down.

Echo Oatchees was last seen at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Echo Oatchees was last seen at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Anyone who knows where Oatchees is is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or, in an emergency, 911.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

