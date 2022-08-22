Monday morning crash results in ‘severe injuries,’ Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police are investigating an early morning crash that left a driver in critical condition Monday.
Police said they were called to the 500 block of Kimberley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. where a serious, single-vehicle crash had taken place.
The driver, who was the only occupant, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital to deal with what police are calling “severe bodily injuries.”
Police said speed is believed to be a factor.
Manitoba crashes up significantly: MPI
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments