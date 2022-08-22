Menu

Traffic

Monday morning crash results in ‘severe injuries,’ Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 9:06 am
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating an early morning crash that left a driver in critical condition Monday.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Kimberley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. where a serious, single-vehicle crash had taken place.

Read more: Winnipeg Fire truck crashes while responding to fire Thursday morning

The driver, who was the only occupant, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital to deal with what police are calling “severe bodily injuries.”

Police said speed is believed to be a factor.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba crashes up significantly: MPI' Manitoba crashes up significantly: MPI
Manitoba crashes up significantly: MPI – Feb 10, 2022
Winnipeg police tagCrash tagCollision tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg traffic tagSingle Vehicle Crash tagWinnipeg crash tag

