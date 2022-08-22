Monday morning crash results in ‘severe injuries,’ Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating an early morning crash that left a driver in critical condition Monday.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Kimberley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. where a serious, single-vehicle crash had taken place.

Kimberley Ave. closed both directions from Golspie St. to Watt St. for a motor vehicle collision investigation. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes. The investigation is expected to continue for several hours.#WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 22, 2022

The driver, who was the only occupant, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital to deal with what police are calling “severe bodily injuries.”

Police said speed is believed to be a factor.

