Traffic

1 dead after SUV crashes into driveway culvert on Guelph Line in Milton, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 8:41 am
Halton Regional Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Guelph Line Aug. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Guelph Line Aug. 21, 2022. @HRPS

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Milton on Sunday morning.

Halton police say an SUV travelling southbound on Guelph Line just northwest of 25 Side Road left the road around 11 a.m. and collided with a raised driveway culvert.

“A lone male occupant was assessed by responding EMS and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

Read more: 1 dead after motor vehicle crash at the Devil’s Punch Bowl in Hamilton, police say

The incident closed a section of Guelph Line between 25 Side Road and 30 Side Road scene for nearly six hours amid an investigation and debris cleanup.

Detectives are still seeking witnesses and anyone with information can reach out to Halton police.

