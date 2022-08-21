Toronto police search for man wanted for spree of break and enters

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man in connection with 20 break and enter and mischief investigations in Toronto.

Toronto police said they investigated a series of break and enters and mischief incidents between July 15 and Aug. 20 in the East York area.

Specifically, police said the alleged incidents occurred from Woodbine Avenue to Greenwood Avenue and from Danforth Avenue to O’Connor Drive.

Police said Kevin Grey, a 37-year-old man from Toronto, is wanted for 11 break and enters at homes and businesses, nine counts of mischief to property that occurred in the attempt to break and possession of property obtained by crime.

An image of Grey “during the latest incident on Saturday, August 20, 2022,” was released by police.

View image in full screen Kevin Grey is wanted by Toronto police in relation to several break and enter investigations. TPS/Handout