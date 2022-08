Send this page to someone via email

The rider of a motorcycle has died after a collision in Mississauga on Saturday evening, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Glengarry Road in Mississauga at around 7:58 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a car and motorcycle collided in the area, with the motorbike rider pronounced dead on scene.

Dundas Street was closed immediately following the fatal collision.

COLLISION:

– Dundas Street W/GlenGarry Rd in #Mississauga

– 2 vehicles involved. Motorcycle and Car

– Motorcyclist pronounced deceased

– Dundas closed in both directions btwn CedarGlen Gt/Old Carriage Rd

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 7: 58p.m.

– PR22-0276914 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 21, 2022

