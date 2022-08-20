Several new wildfires burning in large area around Revelstoke

Send this page to someone via email

Several new wildfires, believed to be sparked by lightning, are burning in the Revelstoke area.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are 10 wildfires within 10 kilometres of Revelstoke. That includes four directly east that are within five to eight km.

The remaining six wildfires are seven to 11 km to the southwest, across Upper Arrow Lake. However, north of Revelstoke, from 18 to 30 km, are another 13 wildfires.

All told, within the Southeast Fire Centre, there are 33 new fires in a large area around Revelstoke. 27 were discovered on Aug. 19, with the remaining six were found on Aug. 20.

BCWS believes 32 were caused by lightning, with one having an unknown cause.

Over the past 24 hours the Southeast Fire Centre has seen an increase in lightning-caused fires. Yesterday, August 19, there were more than 1,000 lighting strikes recorded within the region. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 20, 2022

On Friday, the BCWS said there were 491 lightning strikes across the province on Thursday.

Global News has reached out to the Southeast Fire District for more information.

East side of Upper Arrow Lake

Mt. Mackenzie No. 2 (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

Mt. Mackenzie No. 3 (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

Greely Bowl (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

Radar Bowl (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

South shoulder Mt. Cartier (0.01 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

North shoulder Mt. McCrea (0.01 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

Crawford Creek East (0.01 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

Notably, there’s also the Akolkolex fire in this area. It’s located around 23 km southeast of Revelstoke, but was discovered on Aug. 12.

It’s deemed to be out of control, is sized at 106 hectares and is thought to be person-caused.

West side of Upper Arrow Lake

Southeast ridge of Mt. Macpherson (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

East ridge of Mt. Begbie (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

East ridge of Mt. Begbie (1 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

Begbie shoulder (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

Shakedown Forest Service Road 1 (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

Shakedown Forest Service Road 2 (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

North of Revelstoke

Carnes 1 (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

Carnes 2 (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

Carnes 3 (0.1 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

Carnes 4 (0.1 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

Carnes 5 (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

Carnes 6 (0.02 ha), Aug. 19, lighting caused

Laforme Pass (0.01 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

Northwest ridge Mt. Sale (0.01 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

Martha Creek (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, unknown cause

Mt. Sale (0.01 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

Frisby Ridge 1 (0.1 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

Frisby Ridge 2 (0.01 ha), Aug. 19, lightning caused

There is also the La Forme Drainage 2 fire in this area. It’s located around 22 km north of Revelstoke and is deemed to be out of control. It’s believed to have been started by lightning and is sized at 182 ha.

Southeast of Revelstoke

There are also eight spot fires on the east side of Highway 31 and Trout Lake, around 68 km southeast of Revelstoke.

Alpha Creek (0.1 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

Silver Cup 1 (0.02 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

Silver Cup 2 (0.1 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

Silver Cup 3 (0.01 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

Copper Queen Creek (0.05 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

Cup Creek (0.01 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

Lardeau Creek (0.15 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

Ottawa Creek (1.0 ha), Aug. 20, lightning caused

There’s also the Stevens Creek fire in the general area. It’s sized at 43.50 ha, is out of control and is believed to be lightning-caused.

