Walk-off field goal sinks Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Montreal

David Cote drilled a 48-yard field goal with no time left in the game to lead the Montreal Alouettes to a dramatic 29-28 victory Saturday night over the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The game-winning boot came 37 seconds after Hamilton kicker Seth Small nailed a 46-yarder to give the Ticats a 28-26 lead.

The win vaults the Alouettes to 4-6 and in sole possession of second place in the Canadian Football League‘s East Division, while Hamilton drops to 3-7 win the loss.

Ticats QB Matthew Shiltz completed 27 of his 39 pass attempts for 303 yards and two touchdowns, including a dazzling 64-yard TD throw to receiver Tim White that put the Cats ahead 25-18 late in the third quarter.

Shiltz and White opened the scoring by connecting on a 10-yard major with 61 seconds remaining in the first quarter. White ended the game with 11 receptions for 145 yards.

Quarterback Trevor Harris guided the Alouettes to their second consecutive win by throwing for 366 yards and three TDs. He was also intercepted by Hamilton’s Kameron Kelly at the Ticats’ goal line on the game’s opening drive.

The Hamilton-Montreal season series is now tied at 1-1 after the Tiger-Cats dumped the Als 24-17 on July 28. The two teams will meet one last time on Sept. 23 at Percival Molson Stadium in Montreal.

The Ticats next play Aug. 26 in Toronto in the first of two straight games against the Argonauts. The return engagement is the Labour Day Classic in Hamilton on Sept. 5.