Canada

Several people displaced following afternoon fire in the Burrows neighbourhood

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 6:33 pm
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News

Several people have been displaced following a Saturday afternoon fire in the Burrows neighbourhood of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a home in the 800 block of Alfred Avenue around 12:10 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the home. The blaze was under control about 17 minutes later.

Read more: Winnipeg Fire truck crashes while responding to fire Thursday morning

Those inside made out before crews arrived with no injuries.

A cat was found in the home a little later but did not survive despite resuscitation efforts.

Social services is working to find shelter for the displaced people.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause is unknown at this time and no estimates were given regarding damage.

