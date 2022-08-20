Several people displaced following afternoon fire in the Burrows neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Several people have been displaced following a Saturday afternoon fire in the Burrows neighbourhood of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a home in the 800 block of Alfred Avenue around 12:10 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the home. The blaze was under control about 17 minutes later.

Those inside made out before crews arrived with no injuries.

A cat was found in the home a little later but did not survive despite resuscitation efforts.

Social services is working to find shelter for the displaced people.

The cause is unknown at this time and no estimates were given regarding damage.