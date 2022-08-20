Driver in custody after head-on collision on Langley Bypass kills 1

One man has died and another person is in custody following a serious crash in Langley, B.C., just before midnight on Friday.
Mounties said a brown Nissan SUV was believed to be travelling west on 56 Avenue when it entered the Langley Bypass and hit a Honda sedan travelling east.
Read more: ‘Ignored and neglected’: B.C. father speaks out after five-year-old critically injured in crash
Pictures from the scene show extensive damage to a Honda sedan, which was knocked off the road, and a Nissan SUV with a crushed front end.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the SUV was taken into custody, according to police.
Investigators have not ruled out alcohol or speed as contributing factors in the crash.
Comments