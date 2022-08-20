Menu

Crime

Driver in custody after head-on collision on Langley Bypass kills 1

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 2:16 pm
Police say they have arrested a driver after a fatal crash in Langley, late Friday night. View image in full screen
Police say they have arrested a driver after a fatal crash in Langley, late Friday night. Global News

One man has died and another person is in custody following a serious crash in Langley, B.C., just before midnight on Friday.

Mounties said a brown Nissan SUV was believed to be travelling west on 56 Avenue when it entered the Langley Bypass and hit a Honda sedan travelling east.

Read more: ‘Ignored and neglected’: B.C. father speaks out after five-year-old critically injured in crash

Pictures from the scene show extensive damage to a Honda sedan, which was knocked off the road, and a Nissan SUV with a crushed front end.

Police were seen early Saturday morning at the scene of the crash. View image in full screen
Police were seen early Saturday morning at the scene of the crash. Global News

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the SUV was taken into custody, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have not ruled out alcohol or speed as contributing factors in the crash.

Click to play video: 'Close call as huge tree topples onto vehicles in Vancouver' Close call as huge tree topples onto vehicles in Vancouver
Close call as huge tree topples onto vehicles in Vancouver
