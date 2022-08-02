Jasper RCMP investigating August long weekend fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed and two others are fighting for their lives after a two-vehicle crash in Jasper over the long weekend.

In a news release issued Tuesday, RCMP said they were called to the collision at the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 93A at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe an SUV with six people inside was making a left turn from Highway 93A onto Highway 93 southbound when it collided with a northbound pickup truck.

A 52-year-old woman in the SUV was declared dead on scene.

Two other women, aged 20 and 22, were flown to Edmonton hospitals in critical condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone else, including the lone man driving the pickup truck, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jasper RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them at 780-852-4421. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.