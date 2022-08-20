Menu

Canada

Nathan MacKinnon leading Stanley Cup parade in downtown Halifax

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 10:13 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Aug. 19' Global News at 6 Halifax: Aug. 19
Global News at 6 Halifax from Aug. 19, 2022.

Cole Harbour hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon is bringing the Stanley Cup to downtown Halifax today.

It’s something fans have been waiting for since the Colorado Avalanche’s victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning during the Stanley Cup final in June.

The parade is set to begin at noon on Brunswick Street by the Scotiabank Centre.

The route will proceed down Brunswick Street, and pass through Spring Garden Road, South Park Street, Sackville Street and Carmichael Street — finishing outside Grand Parade square.

The parade route for the Stanley Cup parade, which will begin on Aug. 20 at noon. View image in full screen
The parade route for the Stanley Cup parade, which will begin on Aug. 20 at noon. Nathan MacKinnon/Instagram

Just before the parade begins, at noon exactly, MacKinnon is going to set off the cannon at Citadel Hill.

MacKinnon announced he’d set a date to bring the cup home earlier this month, after weeks of speculation.

Read more: ‘Can’t wait’: Stanley Cup parade for Nathan MacKinnon set for Aug. 20 in Halifax

The last time the Stanley Cup was brought to Halifax was five years ago, when fellow Cole Harbour hockey legend Sidney Crosby won with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

More to come. 

— With files from Alex Cooke.

Hockey tagStanley Cup tagcolorado avalanche tagNathan MacKinnon tagStanley Cup Parade tagHalifax parade tagcup parade tag

