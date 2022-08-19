West Kelowna man injures teeth on object found in Tim Hortons drink, faces thousands in dental bills

A West Kelowna, B.C., man is looking at thousands of dollars in dental bills after injuring his tooth on an object he found in his Tim Hortons drink.

Jeff McArthur went through the Tim Hortons drive Through in West Kelowna with a friend to buy a specialty coffee on June 30.

When he got to the bottom of the drink to finish off what was left of what he believed to be the last bits of whipped cream, he says there turned out to be a hard piece of plastic, leaving him with a major tooth injury and over $2,000 in dental bills.

“There was a bunch of the whipped cream and I went to swallow it back but I went to chew on the whipped topping and I found that there was a cap from the whip topping bag inside the whipped cream that was hiding inside,” said McArthur.

“I just heard a large crack inside my mouth. It was actually the plastic piece that I spit out, and I noticed in my hand that half my tooth was along with it.”

McArthur now has one broken tooth and one chipped as a result of the injuries, leaving him in what he says is “excruciating pain.’

“Now the tooth seems to be infected with a possible abscess and after a cancer treatment I had years ago, I had a kidney removed and I’m concerned now that the infection is going to get into my bloodstream and infect the one kidney I have left.”

When the incident happened, McArthur says he reached out to Tim Hortons immediately for some sort of relief or response, but eight weeks later McArthur says the business has yet to do anything to remedy the situation.

“Numerous phone calls, numerous emails to the head office, the head office keeps pointing the finger back at the franchisee here locally in West Kelowna,” said McArthur.

“I got a response stating that it’s out of her hands and it seems like every time I call up there they give you a sympathy sorry but there’s no satisfaction there’s no apology, and there’s no compensation towards my dental expense.”

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons’ head office told Global News they are looking into the situation, and “the restaurant owner has been in touch with the guest and is thoroughly investigating to get all the facts.”