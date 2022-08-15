Gananoque police allege thief stole coffee shop donation box

Police in Gananoque, Ont. are hoping surveillance footage can lead to the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the theft of a “Camp Day” donation box from Tim Hortons.
Police say the incident happened just after midnight on Aug. 6.
They allege the thief left in s dark-coloured Dodge Ram.
The suspect is said to have a mohawk hairstyle and was wearing construction clothes at the time of the alleged theft.
Anyone with information can contact Gananoque police at 613-382-4422 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
3D Printed Apartment
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments