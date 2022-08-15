Menu

Crime

Gananoque police allege thief stole coffee shop donation box

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 1:36 pm
Police are looking for a man alleged to have taken a donation box from a local coffee shop. View image in full screen
Police are looking for a man alleged to have taken a donation box from a local coffee shop. Gananoque Police

Police in Gananoque, Ont. are hoping surveillance footage can lead to the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the theft of a “Camp Day” donation box from Tim Hortons.

Police say the incident happened just after midnight on Aug. 6.

They allege the thief left in s dark-coloured Dodge Ram.

The suspect is said to have a mohawk hairstyle and was wearing construction clothes at the time of the alleged theft.

Anyone with information can contact Gananoque police at 613-382-4422 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime tagTheft tagTim Hortons tagGananoque tagGananoque Police tagTim Hortons Theft taggananoque theft tag

