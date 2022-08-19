EV charging station altercation in Richmond, B.C. leads to drug trafficking charges

Send this page to someone via email

Two New Westminster suspects have been charged in connection to an incident at an electric vehicle charging station that took place in 2021.

Police said on Oct. 9, 2021, a 59-year-old man was threatened at an EV charging station in the 4600 block of No. 3 Road in Richmond.

After a short investigation, two people were arrested and police seized packaged drugs and an 18 cm knife.

Richmond RCMP said Friday that 22-year-old Gurleen Singh and 31-year-old Bo Ni Zhao have now been charged.

Singh has received three charges of possessing a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking for fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Story continues below advertisement

Zhao received a charge of uttering threats.

“The safety of our community is always of paramount concern. In this instance, what may have started as a minor altercation at an EV charging station escalated into a dangerous situation requiring police,” said Insp. Mark Baxter of the Richmond RCMP.

“The rapid intervention by our officers may have prevented serious injuries or worse. In addition, while responding to this matter police identified and seized illicit drugs destined for our streets.“

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved the charges on Aug. 9, 2022.

1:12 Man attacks cars randomly with metal object in Richmond B.C. Wednesday afternoon Man attacks cars randomly with metal object in Richmond B.C. Wednesday afternoon – Jul 28, 2022