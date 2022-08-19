Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are five stories we want to share:

B.C. woman wins $31 million jackpot through online Lotto Max subscription

West Kelowna, B.C., resident Jennifer Cole won a life-changing jackpot this summer.

“I heard that the jackpot was won on PlayNow.com, so I logged on to my account,” said Cole, who has had a lottery subscription since May.

“When I saw the number in my account, it was a lot more than expected.”

Vancouver’s 112th PNE Fair kicks off Saturday headlined by The B-52s Farewell Tour

It’s the 112th year of operation for the fair, and will feature many exciting events including live performances by The B-52s, Cake, Barenaked Ladies, Gipsy Kings, TLC, Shaggy, Nelly, the Steve Miller Band, The Beach Boys and many others.

The B-52s kick off the fair Saturday night.

Wolf missing from Greater Vancouver Zoo found safe, ending 72-hour search

The Greater Vancouver Zoo announced Friday the one-year-old missing wolf has been found safe.

Tempest is now back with her family, putting an end to a 72-hour search and rescue operation, the zoo said in a statement.

Staff said Tempest was found near the property and the public will now be able to see her when the zoo reopens to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20.

‘They did the right thing’: North Shore Rescue airlifts injured dog to safety

North Shore Rescue is reminding dog owners to be aware of the conditions, after crews rescued an injured dog from Mount Seymour on Tuesday.

Duke, a golden retriever, was near the mountain’s peak when his owner Erin Waslen noticed he was limping and realized he’d cut the pads on the bottom of his feet.

“I bandaged them to see if that would help – it didn’t really help. We got him a little bit of ways, probably half a kilometre, and we just couldn’t get him any further,” she told Global News.

“I can’t lift him because he’s 100 pounds.”

Totem pole project at B.C. jail helping inmates carve out new futures

With every strike of a hammer and chisel, a 340-year-old cedar log in a Vancouver Island jail is transforming into a symbol.

The final product, expected by the end of the summer, will be a totem pole, featuring figures that represent strength, healing, community, and family.

“We all need a little healing here. If you think about it, we’re here because we did something wrong, or something traumatizing happened to us and we took a wrong path,” Roger Der, one of the inmates participating in the Pole Project at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre (VIRCC) told Global News.