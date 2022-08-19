Wolf missing from Greater Vancouver Zoo found safe, ending 72-hour search

Send this page to someone via email

The Greater Vancouver Zoo announced Friday the one-year-old missing wolf has been found safe.

Tempest is now back with her family, putting an end to a 72-hour search and rescue operation, the zoo said in a statement.

Staff said Tempest was found near the property and the public will now be able to see her when the zoo reopens to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Spokesperson Menita Prasad said one wolf, named Chia, was found dead on the side of 264th Street in Langley on Thursday.

The zoo has been closed since Tuesday after it was discovered both the wolf enclosure and the zoo’s perimeter fence had been deliberately cut, Prasad said.

She added that nine wolves and five pups were released. The five pups stayed in the enclosure and only the two wolves escaped.

Prasad said the zoo is working with Langley RCMP to investigate unlawful entry and vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.