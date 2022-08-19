Menu

Environment

Wolf missing from Greater Vancouver Zoo found safe, ending 72-hour search

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 1:47 pm
Greater Vancouver Zoo View image in full screen
Staff at the zoo say Tempest is back home safe. Greater Vancouver Zoo

The Greater Vancouver Zoo announced Friday the one-year-old missing wolf has been found safe.

Tempest is now back with her family, putting an end to a 72-hour search and rescue operation, the zoo said in a statement.

Staff said Tempest was found near the property and the public will now be able to see her when the zoo reopens to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Click to play video: 'Emotional update on the Greater Vancouver Zoo’s missing wolves' Emotional update on the Greater Vancouver Zoo’s missing wolves
Emotional update on the Greater Vancouver Zoo’s missing wolves

Read more: 1 wolf dead, 1 still missing after animals deliberately released, B.C. zoo says

Story continues below advertisement

Spokesperson Menita Prasad said one wolf, named Chia, was found dead on the side of 264th Street in Langley on Thursday.

The zoo has been closed since Tuesday after it was discovered both the wolf enclosure and the zoo’s perimeter fence had been deliberately cut, Prasad said.

She added that nine wolves and five pups were released. The five pups stayed in the enclosure and only the two wolves escaped.

Prasad said the zoo is working with Langley RCMP to investigate unlawful entry and vandalism.

Click to play video: 'Greater Vancouver Zoo ‘heartbroken’ over loss of two wolves' Greater Vancouver Zoo ‘heartbroken’ over loss of two wolves
Greater Vancouver Zoo ‘heartbroken’ over loss of two wolves

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

