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Saskatchewan RCMP respond to 177 calls during Craven Country Thunder

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2026 6:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Country Thunder Saskatchewan Preview'
Country Thunder Saskatchewan Preview
RELATED: Country Thunder Saskatchewan in Craven is back once again. With a look at what you can expect over the next four days, digital manager Megan Benoit joined our Juliane Bodini in studio.
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RCMP in Saskatchewan say officers responded to 177 calls over the weekend during the Country Thunder Music Festival in Craven.

Mounties say they also laid various charges after reports of drinking and driving, mischief and assaults.

They say they also had to deal with thefts of coolers, lawn chairs and items from a merchandise booth.

RCMP had partnered with Saskatchewan Government Insurance to conduct traffic stops near the festival grounds in the village outside Regina.

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Police say 54 people received roadside suspensions for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

They also issued hundreds of traffic tickets or gave warnings to motorists for violating safety rules.

Click to play video: 'Country Thunder – Robyn Ottolini'
Country Thunder – Robyn Ottolini

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