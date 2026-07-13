Saskatchewan RCMP respond to 177 calls during Craven Country Thunder

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RCMP in Saskatchewan say officers responded to 177 calls over the weekend during the Country Thunder Music Festival in Craven.

Mounties say they also laid various charges after reports of drinking and driving, mischief and assaults.

They say they also had to deal with thefts of coolers, lawn chairs and items from a merchandise booth.

RCMP had partnered with Saskatchewan Government Insurance to conduct traffic stops near the festival grounds in the village outside Regina.

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Police say 54 people received roadside suspensions for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

They also issued hundreds of traffic tickets or gave warnings to motorists for violating safety rules.