Dozens of late entries into Kitchener, Waterloo municipal elections

Send this page to someone via email

A week ago, the mayoral races in Kitchener and Waterloo looked to be ho-hum events as there was only one candidate in Waterloo and one challenger to Berry Vrbanovic in Kitchener, but oh how things have changed.

Over the past week, Dorothy McCabe, Kypp Saunders and Rob Evans joined Shannon Weber in the Waterloo race to replace outgoing Mayor Dave Jaworsky in Waterloo.

Meanwhile, in Kitchener, it has become a five-way race with Val Neekman, Rehman-Ullah Kahn and Milos Sokollu Posavljak entering the fray alongside Manikantan Nair as challengers to Vrbanovic.

There were new candidates declaring in nearly every race across the two cities, including for regional chair as Karen Redman now faces challenges from Narine Dat Sookram and Brendon John Da Costa.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario municipal candidate nominations close ahead of fall elections

Below is an unofficial list of the candidates for the 2022 Kitchener and Waterloo municipal elections as posted to the city’s websites (x denotes incumbent):

Kitchener mayor

Rehman-Ullah Kahn

Manikantan Nair

Val Neekman

Milos Sokollu Posavljak

Berry Vrbanovic x

Kitchener Ward 1

Alan Becirevic

Scott Davey

Prashant Deol

Simon Guthrie

Kitchener Ward 2

Derrick Rabethge

Dave Schnider x

Asher Shazad

Kitchener Ward 3

Rosanne Berwick x

Jason Denault

Matthew Griffin

Devon Harnarian

Marijo Howard

Bryan Richardson

Kitchener Ward 4

Ali Akbar

Christine Michaud

John Vandonk

Kitchener Ward 5

Ajmer Mandur

John Massimi

Farah Muhammad

Naveed Najmuddin

Ayo Owodunni

Kitchener Ward 6

Anwar Arkani

Paul Singh

Kitchener Ward 7

Bill Ioannidis

Colin Maley

Kevin Mcrea

Kitchener Ward 8

Aleena Aftab

Margaret Johnston x

Kitchener Ward 9

Debbie Chapman x

David Redman

Brooklin Wallis

Alex Shevchenko

Beth Warren

Kitchener Ward 10

Aislinn Clancy

Peter Davis

Daniel Fife

Stephanie Stretch

Lana Hiscock

Phong Tran

Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo regional chair

Karen Redman x

Narine Dat Sookram

Brendon John Da Costa

Waterloo regional councillor Kitchener (four elected)

Heather Caron

Robert Deutschmann

Joe Gowing

Mac Graham

Michael Harris x

Tom Hillier

Colleen James

Soo Bok Lee

Duncan Maclean

Michael Parkinson

Iffat Sultana Riasat

Matt Rodrigues

Kari Williams

WRDSB trustees Kitchener (four elected)

Stephen Adaran

Barb Chrysler

Claus Derisma

Julia Dunham

Ahmed Kassad

David Kuhn

Natasha Miklos

Jeff Musgrave

Maedith Radlein

Mike Ramsey x

Rachel Liley

Natasha Rolleman

Tara Ross

Laurie Tremble x

Meena Waseem

Joanne Weston x

WCDSB trustees Kitchener/Wilmot (four elected)

Wendy Ashby

Simone Beacage

Kathy Doherty-Masters

Dasiusz Grabka

Renee Kraft

Julie Molenaar

Tracy Weiler x

Hadembes Yebetit

Waterloo mayor

Shannon Weber

Dorothy McCabe

Kypp Saunders

Rob Evans

Waterloo Ward 1

Sandra Hanmer x

Robert Parent

Waterloo Ward 2

Royce Bodaly x

Khaled Berbash

Shaheen Mujahid

Waterloo Ward 3

Hans Roach

Madelaine Steiss

Waterloo Ward 4

Dianne Freeman x

Obinna Obi

Maryssa Barras



Waterloo Ward 5

Jen Vasic x

Blayr Hogg

Bob (Obie) Oberholtzer

Joe Brenner

Waterloo Ward 6

Matthew Nicholas Schwarze

Karen Fischer

Mason Fitzpatrick

Jonathan Cassels

Mary Lou Roe

Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo Ward 7

Julie Wright

Bruce Polan

Regional councillors Waterloo (two to be elected)

Jim Erb x

John Vieth

Peter Neufeld

Mark Fisher

Gord Greavette

Jim Bolger

Cindy Watkin

Chantal Huinink

James Ball

WRDSB trustees Waterloo / Wilmot (three to be elected)

Scott Piatkowski x

George Schmidt

Martin Mirt

Cristina Bairos-Fernandes

Marie Snyder

Kathleen Woodcock x

Franklin Ramsoomair

Wendy Woodhall

Madan Dheer

Alisa McClurg

WCDSB Waterloo / Wellesley / Woolwich (two to be elected)

Conrad Stanley

Linda Cuff

Sally Fuentes