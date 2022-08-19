Menu

Politics

Ontario municipal candidate nominations close Friday afternoon

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 6:40 am
People enter a voting location on municipal election day in Toronto on October 22, 2018. View image in full screen
People enter a voting location on municipal election day in Toronto on October 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Today is the last day nominations can be submitted in Ontario for candidates hoping to run in this fall’s municipal elections.

The hard deadline is 2 p.m.

Nominations for school board trustee candidates have the same cutoff date and time.

Read more: Steven Del Duca announces bid for Vaughan mayor in October’s vote

Candidates who are running for positions without any opponents will be acclaimed — or elected by default — at 4 p.m. on Monday.

In 2018, the number of acclaimed candidates who faced no competition grew to 120 compared with 103 during the previous municipal campaign in 2014.

Voters across Ontario are set to cast ballots in municipal council and school board elections on Oct. 24.

