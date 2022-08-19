Menu

Crime

Woman, 23, found dead in underground garage in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 12:41 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Police are seeking witnesses after a woman was found dead in an underground garage in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Thursday at 1:05 p.m., officers received a medical call at 2265 Jane Street.

Police said officers located a woman with gunshot wounds in an underground garage.

Read more: Male dead, female seriously injured after overnight shooting in Oakville: police

Officers said the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

She has been identified as 23-year-old Daniella Mallia from Toronto.

Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Officers are now seeking witnesses. Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam or other footage of the area, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

