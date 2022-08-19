Woman, 23, found dead in underground garage in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking witnesses after a woman was found dead in an underground garage in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Thursday at 1:05 p.m., officers received a medical call at 2265 Jane Street.

Police said officers located a woman with gunshot wounds in an underground garage.

Officers said the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

She has been identified as 23-year-old Daniella Mallia from Toronto.

Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Officers are now seeking witnesses. Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam or other footage of the area, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement