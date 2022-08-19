Menu

Canada

Waterloo Public Health encourages kids to get vaccinated against COVID before new school year

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 12:35 pm
Moderna COVID vaccine View image in full screen
A Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse prepares a syringe of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station next to Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

With a new school year fast approaching, Waterloo Public Health says it is encouraging families to ensure that their child’s COVID-19 vaccinations are up-to-date.

The agency notes that vaccines will lower the risk of serious illness from the virus.

Read more: Health Canada approves 1st COVID-19 booster for kids 5-11

“High vaccination coverage in schools and the community will also help reduce the severity of illnesses during the expected fall and winter waves of COVID-19, in addition to influenza and other respiratory illnesses,” the statement from WPH noted.

It says that keeping vaccinations up to date is the best way to prevent hospitalizations or death from COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'UBC researchers find ‘weak spot’ across COVID-19 variants' UBC researchers find ‘weak spot’ across COVID-19 variants
UBC researchers find ‘weak spot’ across COVID-19 variants

Kids between the ages of six months and five years became eligible to be vaccinated at the end of July, with vaccinations now possible at family doctors or pharmacies.

Story continues below advertisement

The region says it is also offering appointments at its vaccine clinics at 99 Regina St. in Waterloo or 30 Christopher Dr., although it is also welcoming walk-ins.

Read more: Quebec issues 10 tickets tied to fake COVID-19 vaccine passports

It says that those between the ages of five and 11 are also eligible to be vaccinated as only 53 per cent of kids in the area from that age group have had a dose while just 41 per cent have had two doses.

The region cautions that any child who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms should wait eight weeks before getting started with vaccinations.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
