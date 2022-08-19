Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nunavut announces state of emergency over Iqaluit water shortage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 11:04 am
Nunavut Iqaluit View image in full screen
Lake Geraldine, Iqaluit's drinking water reservoir, nears historic minimum levels on Aug. 12. The City of Iqaluit has declared a state of emergency due to a water shortage. Dustin Patar/The Canadian Press

The Nunavut government has declared a two-week state of emergency over a water shortage in Iqaluit.

Joanna Quassa, the acting minister of community and government services, said Friday it’s meant to ensure the city can get necessary regulatory approvals to immediately begin replenishing its reservoir.

The city declared its own state of emergency last week due to a lack of precipitation and flows into the Apex River, Iqaluit’s secondary water resupply source, being at a 40-year-low.

Read more: Iqaluit declares state of emergency due to water shortage

As a result, Lake Geraldine, which serves as the water reservoir for Iqaluit, would not be replenished before freeze-up.

The city said it was working to get regulatory approval to pump additional water from the nearby Unnamed Lake into the Apex River then into Lake Geraldine.

Story continues below advertisement

Quassa says the territorial government is working closely with the city and has agreed to provide equipment to support the pumping operation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nunavut tagIqaluit tagIqaluit water tagiqaluit water crisis tagnunavut water tagIqaluit nunavut tagNunavut news tagiqaluit news tagNunavut water crisis tagIqaluit today tagIqaluit updates tagNunavut today tagNunavut updates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers