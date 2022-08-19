Morning news rewind: Friday, Aug. 19

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, Trucktastic at Prairieland Park and Rock 102 Show & Shine weekend.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Aug. 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation preparing for the new school year

This upcoming school year, like the last few, will be unique in its own way.

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte shared what she is anticipating in the year ahead, including possible challenges.

Trucktastic taking over Prairieland Park

Vehicles and machinery of all kinds will be on display at Prairieland Park for Trucktastic!

The family event allows children of all ages to get up close to explore large equipment and cool vehicles they see on the job in Saskatoon.

Faith Rowland with Family Service Saskatoon has more details about the expo taking place on Aug. 27.

Rock 102 Show & Shine celebrating 40 years

Hundreds of car enthusiasts are making their way into Saskatoon for Rock 102 Show & Shine.

It’s a weekend of classic cars and classic music.

Sheri Ebert from Rock 102 tees up the weekend as Show & Shine celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 19

It’s going to be a hot weekend! Chantal Wagner highlights what you need to know in your SkyTracker forecast.

