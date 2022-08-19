Menu

Crime

3 suspects wanted after ATM broken open with saws in Mission, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 10:44 am
The suspects used chop saws to break open an ATM early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
The suspects used chop saws to break open an ATM early Thursday morning. RCMP

Mission RCMP are looking to identify three suspects after money was stolen from an ATM at a gas station convenience store.

At about 3 a.m. Thursday, three suspects entered a Co-op Gas Bar on Lougheed Highway near Dewdney Trunk Road.

Mounties said the suspects used two chop saws to cut open the ATM and steal an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance cameras caught footage of the suspects, which has been released by police.

A CCTV camera was able to catch the suspects on video. View image in full screen
A CCTV camera was able to catch the suspects on video. RCMP

Anyone who has information on this incident or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-820-3555.

