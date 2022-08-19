3 suspects wanted after ATM broken open with saws in Mission, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Mission RCMP are looking to identify three suspects after money was stolen from an ATM at a gas station convenience store.

At about 3 a.m. Thursday, three suspects entered a Co-op Gas Bar on Lougheed Highway near Dewdney Trunk Road.

ATM Theft stills, file 2022-9530 refers. pic.twitter.com/Q3ldQh8hQS — Mission RCMP (@MissionRCMP) August 18, 2022

Mounties said the suspects used two chop saws to cut open the ATM and steal an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance cameras caught footage of the suspects, which has been released by police.

View image in full screen A CCTV camera was able to catch the suspects on video. RCMP

Anyone who has information on this incident or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-820-3555.

