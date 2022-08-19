3 suspects wanted after ATM broken open with saws in Mission, B.C.

Mission RCMP are looking to identify three suspects after money was stolen from an ATM at a gas station convenience store.
At about 3 a.m. Thursday, three suspects entered a Co-op Gas Bar on Lougheed Highway near Dewdney Trunk Road.
Mounties said the suspects used two chop saws to cut open the ATM and steal an undisclosed amount of cash.
Surveillance cameras caught footage of the suspects, which has been released by police.
Anyone who has information on this incident or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-820-3555.
