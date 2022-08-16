Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police investigate theft of money from ATM

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 11:09 am
Kingston police are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects responsible for a break and enter at a local credit union. View image in full screen
Kingston police are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects responsible for a break and enter at a local credit union. Global News

Kingston police, along with the OPP, are investigating a break and enter at Alterna Savings at 823 Norwest Rd. in Clock Tower Plaza.

Police say at 2 a.m. Aug. 15, two individuals entered the vestibule at the credit union and broke into the ATM and left with the money inside.

Read more: Kingston Police looking for person of interest in downtown arson investigation

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to contact Det. Mike Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext. 6318 or via email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca.

Click to play video: 'Global News speaks with Ontario Health CEO amid ER closures, concerns of privatization' Global News speaks with Ontario Health CEO amid ER closures, concerns of privatization
Global News speaks with Ontario Health CEO amid ER closures, concerns of privatization
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagBreak And Enter tagKingston Police tagmoney tagATM tagATM Theft tagAlterna Savings tagclock tower plaza tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers