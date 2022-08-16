Kingston police investigate theft of money from ATM

Kingston police, along with the OPP, are investigating a break and enter at Alterna Savings at 823 Norwest Rd. in Clock Tower Plaza.
Police say at 2 a.m. Aug. 15, two individuals entered the vestibule at the credit union and broke into the ATM and left with the money inside.
Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to contact Det. Mike Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext. 6318 or via email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca.
