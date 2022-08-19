Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau to visit Magdalen Islands as summer tour continues in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 6:54 am
Click to play video: '‘Canada’s confidence in Russia’s reliability is pretty much nil’: Trudeau' ‘Canada’s confidence in Russia’s reliability is pretty much nil’: Trudeau
WATCH: 'Canada's confidence in Russia's reliability is pretty much nil': Trudeau – Jul 22, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel Friday to the beautiful Magdalen Islands in Quebec.

Trudeau’s office says he is the first prime minister in two decades to visit the small archipelago in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Read more: Trudeau resumes summer political tour in Quebec after Costa Rica holiday

His islands tour will include a stop at a microbrewery and a bakery.

The islands, known in French as Les Iles-de-la-Madeleine, are geographically closer to the Maritimes but are part of Quebec.

All but a handful of the 12,000 residents cite French as their mother tongue, and more than 75 per cent speak only French.

With big, white sandy beaches and a more temperate climate than the mainland, the islands’ economy is heavily based on tourism.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagtrudeau tagLiberal Government tagCanada News tagMagdalen Islands tagJustin Trudeau summer tour 2022 tagTrudeau summer tour tagJustin Trudeau summer tour tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers