Canada

Trudeau resumes summer political tour after Costa Rica holiday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2022 6:44 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Pope’s apology had ‘enormous impact’ on residential school survivors' Trudeau says Pope’s apology had ‘enormous impact’ on residential school survivors
WATCH: Trudeau says Pope’s apology had ‘enormous impact’ on residential school survivors – Jul 27, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resuming his summer politicking tour Thursday with a trip to Quebec’s Gaspe Peninsula.

Trudeau is there to continue the summer meet and greets he started in July in other parts of Canada.

His planned events include visits to a farm, wind farm and a train retrofitting plant in New Richmond.

Read more: Trudeau and family head to Costa Rica for 2-week vacation

Trudeau’s last stop in the region came when he was in full pre-campaign mode just one month before he called a federal election.

This visit comes as the provincial government is set to go into an election where the future of French is sure to play a big role.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, new census data showed Gaspe to be the only region in the province where the share of people claiming French as their first language grew in the last five years.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
