Canada

Trudeau and family head to Costa Rica for 2-week vacation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2022 5:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Tories want new RCMP investigation into Trudeau’s 2016 Aga Khan island vacation' Tories want new RCMP investigation into Trudeau’s 2016 Aga Khan island vacation
The federal Conservatives are pushing the RCMP to reopen the investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's controversial 2016 Christmas vacation to the Aga Khan's private Bahamian island. David Akin explains the internal RCMP documents sparking the Tories' new demands, and how Trudeau is responding – Apr 27, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Costa Rica for a two-week vacation with his family.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the family is returning to the same place where they stayed over the Christmas holiday in 2019 and that they are paying for their own accommodations.

The prime minister must fly on a Royal Canadian Air Force plane for security reasons — even for personal travel — and the family’s flights on the last trip to and from Costa Rica cost the government about $57,000, without thousands more spent on flight crews’ stay in San Jose.

The PMO also says it consulted with the office of the federal ethics commissioner about the coming holiday.

In 2017, Trudeau was found to have violated conflict of interest rules related to a 2016 vacation he took to Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas.

The PMO says Trudeau will get regular briefings while he is away.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
