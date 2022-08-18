Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating after shots fired in residential Richmond, B.C. neighbourhood

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 9:46 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

RCMP are investigating after gunfire erupted in a residential neighbourhood in east Richmond, B.C., Thursday afternoon.

Mounties were called to the area of Fraserbank Place around 2 p.m., according to an RCMP media release.

Read more: Double homicide investigation underway in Richmond, IHIT says

Police say a dark-coloured pickup truck was spotted fleeing the scene, and that RCMP in Surrey have located an abandoned vehicle they suspect was involved.

Police believe the incident was targeted. There were no reports of injuries.

Read more: 1st-degree murder charge in fatal Richmond sushi restaurant shooting

Mounties said access to the area may be limited as officers searched for evidence.

Anyone with information or video shot in the neighbourhood around the time of the shooting is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

Click to play video: 'Richmond family of four killed in multiple murder-suicide' Richmond family of four killed in multiple murder-suicide
Richmond family of four killed in multiple murder-suicide – Jan 27, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
