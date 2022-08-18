RCMP investigating after shots fired in residential Richmond, B.C. neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are investigating after gunfire erupted in a residential neighbourhood in east Richmond, B.C., Thursday afternoon.

Mounties were called to the area of Fraserbank Place around 2 p.m., according to an RCMP media release.

Police say a dark-coloured pickup truck was spotted fleeing the scene, and that RCMP in Surrey have located an abandoned vehicle they suspect was involved.

Police believe the incident was targeted. There were no reports of injuries.

Mounties said access to the area may be limited as officers searched for evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video shot in the neighbourhood around the time of the shooting is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

1:20 Richmond family of four killed in multiple murder-suicide Richmond family of four killed in multiple murder-suicide – Jan 27, 2022