Crime

Police incident in Chilliwack ends peacefully

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 8:08 pm
montana View image in full screen
FILE -police lights. MR

RCMP say a police incident in the Fairfield Island area of Chilliwack ended peacefully, Friday, with one person “apprehended.”

Police have yet to comment on details of the incident, or why it drew such a large police presence.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP urged people to stay away from the 46400-block of Strathcona Street.

The incident drew significant police resources, including an Emergency Response Team.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

