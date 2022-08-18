Police incident in Chilliwack ends peacefully

RCMP say a police incident in the Fairfield Island area of Chilliwack ended peacefully, Friday, with one person “apprehended.”
Police have yet to comment on details of the incident, or why it drew such a large police presence.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP urged people to stay away from the 46400-block of Strathcona Street.
The incident drew significant police resources, including an Emergency Response Team.
More to come…
