Police incident in Chilliwack ends peacefully

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a police incident in the Fairfield Island area of Chilliwack ended peacefully, Friday, with one person “apprehended.”

Police have yet to comment on details of the incident, or why it drew such a large police presence.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP urged people to stay away from the 46400-block of Strathcona Street.

The incident drew significant police resources, including an Emergency Response Team.

Chilliwack RCMP are currently responding to an unfolding police incident on Strathcona Drive. The RCMP ask the public to avoid the area. For safety reasons, do NOT share incident details / police locations on social media. pic.twitter.com/crATwgWqqj — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) August 18, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…