Crime

Drugs, weapons and stolen property seized during Saskatoon police training exercise

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 7:34 pm
Two men were arrested after a Saskatoon Constable heard a gunshot during training exercises.
Two men were arrested after a Saskatoon Constable heard a gunshot during training exercises. Dayne Winter / Global News

A Saskatoon constable and police dog completing training exercises helped in an arrest after hearing a gunshot Thursday morning.

Police say the constable saw two suspects fleeing the area on bicycles in the 300 block of Ottawa Avenue North and pursued the pair on foot while giving directions to officers responding to the call.

Officers caught and arrested the suspects, and found several articles of stolen property, a variety of knives, drug trafficking paraphernalia, assorted ammunition, a small quantity of unconfirmed pills and approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Read more: Stolen licence plate in Saskatoon leads to two arrests, firearm seizure

The gun was discarded during the pursuit but was later found in a nearby yard by police.

Story continues below advertisement

The two men, both 30 years old, were taken into custody with charges pending.

Click to play video: 'Public Safety Minister looks to establish Saskatchewan Indigenous police service' Public Safety Minister looks to establish Saskatchewan Indigenous police service
