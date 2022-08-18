Drugs, weapons and stolen property seized during Saskatoon police training exercise

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon constable and police dog completing training exercises helped in an arrest after hearing a gunshot Thursday morning.

Police say the constable saw two suspects fleeing the area on bicycles in the 300 block of Ottawa Avenue North and pursued the pair on foot while giving directions to officers responding to the call.

Officers caught and arrested the suspects, and found several articles of stolen property, a variety of knives, drug trafficking paraphernalia, assorted ammunition, a small quantity of unconfirmed pills and approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine.

The gun was discarded during the pursuit but was later found in a nearby yard by police.

The two men, both 30 years old, were taken into custody with charges pending.