COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 1,524 new cases, 27 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan officials’ said COVID-19 activity is increasing in the province following an epidemiology report released on Thursday which shows there have been 1,524 new cases and 27 deaths between July 17 and Aug. 13.

“Compared to the previous reporting period, test positivity increased from 4.0 to 7.4 per cent,” the report states. “Central East and Saskatoon have the highest test positivity.”

Health officials stated visits to emergency departments for respiratory-like symptoms have increased in Regina and in the south east zones.

“Reported outbreaks in high-risk settings due to COVID-19 have increased,” the epidemiology report states. “Both COVID-19 hospital admissions and ICU admissions have increased.”

Reported deaths due to COVID-19 in the province continue to average seven per week, officials say.

Story continues below advertisement

1:57 Saskatchewan to send patients to Alberta for privatized surgery, won’t pay for travel Saskatchewan to send patients to Alberta for privatized surgery, won’t pay for travel

Omicron is the dominating variant detected in Saskatchewan with instances having increased from 3.6 per cent during the week of June 19-25 to more than 65 per cent of the week of June 26-July 16. Currently, Omicron accounted for more than 90 per cent of detections.

More than 22 million rapid antigen test kits have been distributed in Saskatchewan as of Aug. 12.

“With approximately 45 per cent of the population receiving at least three doses, more Saskatchewan residents need to receive their COVID-19 booster doses,” officials report. “Effective August 15, individuals 18 years and older are eligible for a second booster dose four months after their third dose. Immunization remains the best protection against severe outcomes of COVID-19 including hospitalization and death.”

Story continues below advertisement

The epidemiology report shows there are 46 confirmed outbreaks, 10 in Saskatoon and four in the Regina zone. There are 488 hospital admissions with 27 in the ICU during July 17-Aug. 13.

1:59 Almost 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines given to Sask. kids under 5 Almost 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines given to Sask. kids under 5 – Jul 29, 2022