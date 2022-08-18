Country Thunder expects to break attendance records in return after pandemic

Country Thunder is back after a hiatus due to the pandemic and music fans are thrilled the three-day music festival is returning.
“We’re just so excited to be back,” said organizer Megan Benoit.
In 2022, attendance is expected to reach a new record with 25,000 tickets sold — it’s also the first time the event has ever sold out.
It’s also taking place at Fort Calgary for the first time.
“We’re excited for the artists, particularly. If they’re coming to Calgary, we’re excited to show them the downtown skyline and it’s a beautiful area between Inglewood and downtown,” Benoit said.
Those artists include Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen and 90s hitmaker Clay Walker.
Benoit credits Wallen as a driving factor behind record ticket sales.
“It’s going to be unlike anything they’ve ever seen before,” she said, when speaking about the specifics of the star’s live show.
Florida Georgia Line announced earlier this year the band is taking a break, so Sunday’s show at Country Thunder could be one of their last for a while.
Fans are encouraged to download the festival app and visit the website ahead of time to find out what is allowed and not allowed inside the gates.
“If you do have a small fanny pack or a clutch, one of those cross body bags, those are fine. Anything larger does need to be clear,” Benoit said.
With temperatures expected to stay hot throughout the weekend, fans are advised to stay hydrated with water. Clear, plastic sealed bottles are allowed in, as well as empty, clear, plastic water bottles.
Gates for Country Thunder open Friday, Aug. 19 at noon with the first performance beginning at 2:30 p.m.
