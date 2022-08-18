Truck smashes into Calgary Co-op

Send this page to someone via email

A truck smashed into the back of a Co-op grocery store in the Beltline on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told Global News the truck almost hit a few people on the sidewalk before crashing into the building. They also said a person exited through a hole and walked away from the scene.

EMS confirmed to Global News that three employees were transported to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition. All three were inside the building at the time of the incident.

“I was coming out of the Co-op liquor store and I hear screeching and this truck turns out of the corner of 10 Avenue onto 11 Street,” Whitney Thompson said.

“It hit a street sign and went up onto the sidewalk then plowed into the Co-Op store.”

This just happened at the midtown Co-op. Truck has punched a hole straight through the back of the building. #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/sxJ8dmZ0hf — Blake Lough (@Blake_Lough) August 18, 2022

Roads around the Midtown Co-op and 11 Avenue S.W. were closed as first responders attended the scene, according to a Calgary Police Service tweet at 3:04 p.m.

