Truck smashes into Calgary Co-op

A truck smashed into the back of a Co-op grocery store in the Beltline on Thursday afternoon.
Witnesses told Global News the truck almost hit a few people on the sidewalk before crashing into the building. They also said a person exited through a hole and walked away from the scene.
EMS confirmed to Global News that three employees were transported to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition. All three were inside the building at the time of the incident.
“I was coming out of the Co-op liquor store and I hear screeching and this truck turns out of the corner of 10 Avenue onto 11 Street,” Whitney Thompson said.
“It hit a street sign and went up onto the sidewalk then plowed into the Co-Op store.”
Roads around the Midtown Co-op and 11 Avenue S.W. were closed as first responders attended the scene, according to a Calgary Police Service tweet at 3:04 p.m.
