Alberta police watchdog to investigate death of man in Grande Prairie RCMP cell

An Alberta man is hoping for answers now that the province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of his son while in RCMP custody in June.

Addison Hartzler, who was 30, was found dead in an RCMP holding cell in Grande Prairie, Alta., on June 3, nine hours after he was arrested for public mischief on suspicion he had falsely reported a break-and-enter at the home where he was staying.

Greg Hartzler says despite the fact his son was acting in a psychotic and delusional manner, police did not call paramedics or have him assessed by a doctor.

The case was being investigated by RCMP, but Hartzler says he had been fighting to have the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team look at the case.

He was only informed Wednesday that ASIRT had taken over the investigation as of Aug. 9.

Hartzler says he wants to know if the RCMP was negligent in his son’s death and wants to protect other parents from going through a similar experience.