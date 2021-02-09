Menu

Crime

ASIRT investigates man’s death in Grande Prairie RCMP custody

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 4:16 pm
ASIRT
Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. File/Global News

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate the death of a 26-year-old man who was in RCMP custody.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, RCMP were called to assist EMS with a call at a residence in Grande Prairie. RCMP said the man was “extremely erratic.” He was on drugs and causing a disturbance, according to the RCMP and ASIRT.

“The male was refusing medical transport, also refused the RCMP’s offer to be taken to an alternate location for shelter, and alleged to have been interfering with the lawful enjoyment and use of the property,” RCMP said in a media release Tuesday.

Read more: Man detained by Edmonton police resuscitated in patrol wagon, ASIRT investigating

The man was arrested for mischief and taken to the cells at the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment, where police said they planned to keep the man until he recovered and could be safely released.

The RCMP said wellness checks on the man were performed, with ASIRT adding both guards and police conducted the checks.

Around 7:45 a.m. the following morning, an RCMP officer noticed the man was unresponsive. EMS was called but the man was pronounced dead at 7:53 a.m. Monday, according to the RCMP.

ASIRT will now investigate the conduct of police during the incident, including the circumstances around the man’s arrest and his time in custody.

The RCMP said it is fully co-operating with ASIRT and will not comment further.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

