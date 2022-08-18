Menu

Canada

Group with suspected ties to ‘freedom convoy’ facing eviction from Ottawa church

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2022 3:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Freeland says Ottawa convoy was ‘agonizing’ time for Canadians, government' Freeland says Ottawa convoy was ‘agonizing’ time for Canadians, government
During a special joint committee on the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told Sen. Peter Harder that the period the so-called "Freedom Convoy" encamped in downtown Ottawa was an "agonizing time" for both Canadians and those in government. She said they had to balance "serious things against each other." She also said they had spoken with business owners and industry leaders who expressed concerns about the convoy's impact – Jun 14, 2022

An Ottawa-based group with suspected ties to the so-called “Freedom Convoy” says it has been threatened with eviction and is ready to take its cause to court in an attempt to set up headquarters in the country’s capital.

The organization calls itself the United People of Canada, and set up shop in a deconsecrated church in downtown Ottawa this summer as part of a conditional offer to buy the space.

William Komer, who sits on the group’s board, says members called police Wednesday evening after the landlord’s agent showed up and unsuccessfully attempted to kick them out of the building.

Read more: Ottawa convoy intelligence report warned of ‘violent revenge’ after protest crackdown

Neighbours have protested the group’s presence in the community, seeing it as an opportunity for convoy supporters to set up a permanent outpost in Ottawa.

The group claims to have no connection to the protest that denounced COVID-19 restrictions and the Trudeau government in February, though several members of the board have ties to the movement.

An active real-estate listing for the building is currently posted online.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
