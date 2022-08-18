New Brunswick cottagers withdraw legal bid to stop eradication of smallmouth bass

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick group seeking to eradicate the invasive smallmouth bass population from the Miramichi watershed says a legal bid to stop their work has been withdrawn.

The Working Group on Smallmouth Bass Eradication in the Miramichi issued a statement Wednesday saying a hearing scheduled before the Court of Queen’s Bench in Woodstock was cancelled and the application for an injunction was withdrawn.

Read more: New Brunswick group to proceed with invasive fish eradication in Miramichi area

A number of cottage owners are trying to stop the group from using the chemical rotenone to kill the fish.

A spokesman for the working group says it plans to move ahead with its eradication plan, but Neville Crabbe says delays caused by the court action will make it difficult to get reorganized.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Brunswick cottagers get court order blocking fish eradication in Miramichi area

On Aug. 9, the working group was handed an immediate cease and desist order by the same court after the cottagers filed for an injunction on Aug. 2.

That order barred the working group from taking any action on Miramichi Lake, Lake Brook and a portion of the Southwest Miramichi River.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2022.