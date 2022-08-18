Menu

Comments

Crime

Saskatoon police requesting video evidence on bear spray incidents

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 3:09 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting any video evidence from the public of the bear spray incidents at the Saskatoon Exhibition. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting any video evidence from the public of the bear spray incidents at the Saskatoon Exhibition. File / Global News

Police are asking the public for video evidence of the bear spray incidents that occurred at this year’s Saskatoon Exhibition.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) stated its serious assault unit is continuing to investigate incidents in which bear spray was deployed in and around the Saskatoon Exhibition.

Read more: ‘Traumatized children’ — 1-year-old bear sprayed at Saskatoon Ex

In an earlier release, the SPS said it is investigating at least three such incidents.

“The most recent incident occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m., August 14, 2022 in a crowded public space during a concert,” according to the release. “SPS members were already on-duty at the site and responded. Numerous people suffered minor injuries consistent with the effects of bear spray and were treated at the scene by paramedics.”

Read more: Saskatoon police investigate shooting that left one woman injured

SPS investigators are requesting anyone with video evidence of the bear spray incidents to email police.info@police.saskatoon.sk.ca or call 306-975-8300 for arrangements to be made to obtain the video. Police said a Supplemental Report can be made online to document the information with reference to file/report number 22-95937.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon city council and board of police commissioners members met to continue discussions on drug decriminalization on Wednesday' Saskatoon city council and board of police commissioners members met to continue discussions on drug decriminalization on Wednesday
Saskatoon city council and board of police commissioners members met to continue discussions on drug decriminalization on Wednesday – Jun 22, 2022
