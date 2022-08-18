Saskatoon police requesting video evidence on bear spray incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking the public for video evidence of the bear spray incidents that occurred at this year’s Saskatoon Exhibition.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) stated its serious assault unit is continuing to investigate incidents in which bear spray was deployed in and around the Saskatoon Exhibition.

In an earlier release, the SPS said it is investigating at least three such incidents.

“The most recent incident occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m., August 14, 2022 in a crowded public space during a concert,” according to the release. “SPS members were already on-duty at the site and responded. Numerous people suffered minor injuries consistent with the effects of bear spray and were treated at the scene by paramedics.”

SPS investigators are requesting anyone with video evidence of the bear spray incidents to email police.info@police.saskatoon.sk.ca or call 306-975-8300 for arrangements to be made to obtain the video. Police said a Supplemental Report can be made online to document the information with reference to file/report number 22-95937.

