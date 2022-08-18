Menu

Traffic

Elderly Kelowna driver smashes into neighbour’s home, police say

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 2:29 pm
A crash on Doucette Drive left nobody injured but many shaken. View image in full screen
A crash on Doucette Drive left nobody injured but many shaken. Global News

An elderly woman crashed into her neighbour’s home in West Kelowna on Thursday when she mistook her gas for her brake, RCMP said.

Sgt. Greg Woodcox said no one was injured, though the car did scrape up the side of a house next to a bedroom.

Click to play video: 'Vehicle hits house in Vernon' Vehicle hits house in Vernon
Vehicle hits house in Vernon – May 3, 2018

The crash, which happened around 9 a.m. on Doucette Drive in West Kelowna’s Smith Creek neighbourhood, was cleaned up quickly.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman who RCMP said is in her 80s went home in shock, but was not injured.

 

 

