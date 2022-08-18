Elderly Kelowna driver smashes into neighbour’s home, police say

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman crashed into her neighbour’s home in West Kelowna on Thursday when she mistook her gas for her brake, RCMP said.

Sgt. Greg Woodcox said no one was injured, though the car did scrape up the side of a house next to a bedroom.

1:02 Vehicle hits house in Vernon Vehicle hits house in Vernon – May 3, 2018

The crash, which happened around 9 a.m. on Doucette Drive in West Kelowna’s Smith Creek neighbourhood, was cleaned up quickly.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman who RCMP said is in her 80s went home in shock, but was not injured.