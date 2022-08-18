Elderly Kelowna driver smashes into neighbour’s home, police say

An elderly woman crashed into her neighbour’s home in West Kelowna on Thursday when she mistook her gas for her brake, RCMP said.
Sgt. Greg Woodcox said no one was injured, though the car did scrape up the side of a house next to a bedroom.
The crash, which happened around 9 a.m. on Doucette Drive in West Kelowna’s Smith Creek neighbourhood, was cleaned up quickly.
The woman who RCMP said is in her 80s went home in shock, but was not injured.
