Crime

Quebec police suspect domestic violence, femicide after 2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 3:41 pm
Quebec provincial police suspect domestic violence and femicide as they investigate two deaths Wednesday night in a residential area of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac in the Deux-Montagnes region.

Local police got a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. Officers sent to a house on Des Mélèzes Street found a seriously injured 70-year-old man and the dead body of a woman in her 30s.

Authorities then found a seriously wounded 42-year-old man in a car who was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) provincial police says officers found at least two children in the house. They have been handed over to the province’s youth protection services.

Police cannot confirm if the children witnessed the violence, or what the relationship is between each individual involved. Police also cannot confirm the current condition of the 70-year-old man, or say whether the car where they found the 42-year-old man was parked at the residence or at another location.

The case has been handed to the SQ from the local police in Lac des Deux-Montagnes.

