Peel Regional Police officer charged with allegedly uttering threats, force says

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peel Regional Police officer has been charged for allegedly uttering threats, the force says.

In a press release Thursday, the force said after a five-month investigation, a 22-year member was charged.

Police said on Thursday, Det. Const. Joao Moco was arrested.

He has been charged with one count of uttering threats.

According to police, the officer was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Officers said Moco is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton in October.

“Upon completion of the criminal proceedings, a Police Services Act investigation will commence,” the force said.

Advertisement