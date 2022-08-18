Menu

Crime

Peel Regional Police officer charged with allegedly uttering threats, force says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 12:17 pm
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police car in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police car in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A Peel Regional Police officer has been charged for allegedly uttering threats, the force says.

In a press release Thursday, the force said after a five-month investigation, a 22-year member was charged.

Police said on Thursday, Det. Const. Joao Moco was arrested.

He has been charged with one count of uttering threats.

According to police, the officer was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Officers said Moco is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton in October.

“Upon completion of the criminal proceedings, a Police Services Act investigation will commence,” the force said.

