Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Witnesses sought in motorcycle crash that killed 33-year-old Mississauga man

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 11:45 am
The scene of the collision in the area of Bovaird Drive East and Conestoga Drive last week. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in the area of Bovaird Drive East and Conestoga Drive last week. Global News

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses of a motorcycle crash in Brampton last week that left a Mississauga man dead.

Emergency crews responded to the collision around 10:20 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bovaird Drive East and Conestoga Drive, just west of Kennedy Road.

Peel Regional Police said a motorcyclist was heading east on Bovaird Drive behind five other motorcycles when he got into a collision with a transport truck.

Motorbike rider dies after being struck by truck in Brampton, police say

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police said they’re now looking to speak to any witnesses who were in the area of the crash and anyone who has dashcam footage of the area or the motorcycles travelling east on Bovaird Drive.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 905-453–2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

