Witnesses sought in motorcycle crash that killed 33-year-old Mississauga man

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses of a motorcycle crash in Brampton last week that left a Mississauga man dead.

Emergency crews responded to the collision around 10:20 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bovaird Drive East and Conestoga Drive, just west of Kennedy Road.

Peel Regional Police said a motorcyclist was heading east on Bovaird Drive behind five other motorcycles when he got into a collision with a transport truck.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police said they’re now looking to speak to any witnesses who were in the area of the crash and anyone who has dashcam footage of the area or the motorcycles travelling east on Bovaird Drive.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 905-453–2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.